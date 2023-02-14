Sault police facing three sexual assault allegations

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is looking into three different sexual assault allegations involving the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

The investigation into the first case began Jan. 10 and is now under review by the SIU director.

Investigation into the two other cases -- started Jan. 24 and 30 -- continues.

"To protect the identities and privacy of the affected person and the subject official, the SIU does not release information in cases involving allegations of sexual assault, unless there is an appeal for witnesses or information, or the director causes a charge to be laid," the SIU told CTV News in an email.

"The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person."

All of the investigators are civilians.

The SIU determines if a criminal charge is warranted.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.