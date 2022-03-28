Sault police find first-degree murder suspect during drug investigation

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say one of the suspects they arrested during a drug trafficking investigation is wanted for first-degree murder in southern Ontario.

Police charged two people on Grace Street on March 24 with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

It turns out that one of the suspects, a 21-year-old, is wanted by the Lambton Ontario Provincial Police for first-degree murder.

The suspect was held in custody until they were transferred to the OPP on March 26.