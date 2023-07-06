Sault police find two people passed out in vehicle, drug and impaired charges follow

Two people are facing charges after Sault police found them unresponsive in a vehicle July 1 on Wellington Street East.

Police were called at 8 a.m. to respond to a disturbance and discovered the pair.

Police woke the driver … and developed grounds to believe their ability to operate a vehicle was impaired,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The driver refused to comply with a bodily substance screening demand.”

Further investigation uncovered nine grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 14 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 11 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and four grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

“Officers also found drug paraphernalia, including packaging material and a scale in the driver’s possession,” police said.

“The passenger was found to be in possession of a small quantity of a substance believed to be fentanyl.”

The driver, 48, is charged with several offences, including impaired driving and trafficking. The passenger, 24, is charged with drug possession.

Both were released on an appearance notice and are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.