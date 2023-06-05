Sault police find wanted man with $25K in narcotics

A 35-year-old wanted man was found with more than $25,000 in cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Sault Ste. Marie, police say.

Around 1 p.m. June 1, a man wanted for surety revocation was located by Sault police detectives in a vehicle in the 200-block of Second Line West, police said in a news release.

In a search during his arrest, the detectives found the suspected narcotics and a prohibited knife.

He is charged with three counts of drug trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.