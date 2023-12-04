Sault police have tips on warding off holiday season porch pirates

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, package deliveries in advance of Christmas are starting to arrive.

Police warn people that this is the time of year where theft of those items is rising. They're often called ‘porch pirates,’ people who steal items delivered to a person’s front steps.

Now that the Holiday season is upon us, there are more deliveries and police warn that incidents of theft become more common.

Sault police have advice to prevent your packages from getting poached.

"Maybe get them delivered to someone's home where they know they're going to be at home most of the day,” said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

“Have the deliverer have a signing option so you know that someone has signed for the package. That means you know that it's safe and sound. Or potentially give some directions to hide it in a spot that's out of the way."

Another option is installing security cameras around your doorway.

"Place them in such a way to see the road, which way someone is coming from, which way a vehicle is travelling to,” Louttit said.

“It can be a difficult incident to solve, so the more information available to officers to try to find the person who has taken someone's property, the easier it is for that investigation

One way the public can help police is by adding their porch cameras to the security camera registry on the Sault police service website.

The footage could help police even if it isn't your packages that are stolen.

"It makes it more efficient for officers when they are canvassing the community for evidence,” Louttit said.

“They know that someone has agreed to register their camera with us and will likely agree to hand over footage to officers so they can use it to try to solve that incident."

Louttit said most package thefts are items under $5,000, which can also be reported on the Sault police website, allowing officers to more efficiently handle calls for service.