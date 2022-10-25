Sault police investigate after lasers pointed at landing aircraft

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is conducting a criminal investigation into an incident of endangering an aircraft in flight.

The incident took place Oct. 22 around 8 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Two laser devices were pointed at an aircraft in the process of landing at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport," police said.

"The pointing of lasers at an aircraft can greatly affect the pilot’s ability to safely operate the aircraft."

Police said the prime suspects are two people who were in the north end of the Cambrian Mall parking lot, near Rome’s Independent Grocer.

It's believe they "pointed green lasers at the aircraft multiple times," the release said.

"Anyone who may have seen someone pointing a laser or acting suspiciously or has video surveillance in that area is urged to contact police."

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a potentially life-threatening incident and a serious criminal offence and could lead to charges such as endangering an aircraft in flight and mischief endangering life.

"Any pilot who experiences this activity is encouraged to report the offence to police immediately so members can respond and investigate," police said.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

You can also click here to submit a web-tip or download the P3 app. Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law, for more information click here.