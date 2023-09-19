Sault police investigate after shots fired on Douglas Street

While no one appears to have been injured, Sault Ste. Marie police say shots were fired on Douglas Street around 1 a.m. Sept. 16.

“Detectives with investigation services are currently investigating and have confirmed multiple rounds were fired,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“At this time the shooting is not believed to be a random attack, but investigators are working to confirm this information.”

Police are hoping anyone with dashcam, doorbell camera or surveillance video of the area during the time the shooting will contact them.

Anyone with footage is asked to contact Det. Const. Corey Brown by calling 705-949-6300, ext. 359.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a web tip.