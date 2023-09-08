Sault police investigate attempted murder, suspicious death cases

Detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment on John Street and an an attempted murder case at the waterfront boardwalk.

Few details are available about the suspicious death other than it happened at a residence in a multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of John Street.

"The scene is secure and officers remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing," police said in a news release Thursday night.

"Further details will be released as they become available."

WATERFRONT STABBING

Meanwhile, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca video journalist Mike McDonald captured photos of the crime scene at the waterfront boardwalk Thursday evening.

One person has been charged with attempted murder following an attack on the Sault boardwalk Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, 25, did not know the victim he stabbed, police said.

Police received multiple calls around 1 p.m. Thursday about someone being stabbed on the boardwalk.

“Upon arrival officers located the victim and they were transported to hospital with life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“Police located the suspect, who they identified as the accused, nearby and they were arrested.”

He is charged with attempted murder and is being held ahead of a bail hearing.

Yellow police caution tape blocked off a section of the boardwalk and what appears to be a knife lying on the ground within the perimeter.

There is no indication the two scenes are connected.

CTV News has reached out to police for more details and is awaiting a response.