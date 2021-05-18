Sault police investigate homicide after body found

Sault Ste. Marie police say the investigation into a body found in the city's West End is being treated as a homicide.

Officers located a deceased woman in the 100 block of James Street shortly after receiving a call just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed, nor has the suspected cause of death.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300 ext. 114. You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said.