Sault police investigate shooting in King Street area

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says it is investigating a shooting in the city’s King Street area after a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call just before 9:00 p.m. where they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (705) 949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 should they wish to remain anonymous.