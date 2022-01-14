Sault police investigate shooting, one sent to hospital

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is investigating an early morning shooting on Stevens Street that sent one person to hospital.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Stevens Street around 2 a.m. Friday after a gunshot was reported, police said in a news release.

A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

More information to follow as it becomes available.