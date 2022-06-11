Sault police investigates shots fired in 'The P Patch' area
Sault police say they have one person in custody after being called to the city's 'P Patch' area following gunfire.
Officers, emergency services and the police canine unit were called to the 0-100 block of Pentagon Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
"Officers cleared a residence and garage in the area and several people were placed under investigative detention," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
"As a result of the investigation, officers determined a firearm was fired in the area."
A staff sergeant told CTV News in a phone interview it is an isolated incident and there are no physical injuries as a result of the gunshots.
One person has been arrested and is charged with "various firearm offences."
While officers have cleared the scene in the residential neighbourhood, the investigation is continuing.
