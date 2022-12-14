Sault police investigating death at Albert Street West home

Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating a death at a home on Albert Street West.

It happened in the 200-block area -- between John Street and Huron Street -- police said in a news release around 11:22 a.m. Wednesday.

"If anyone has any details regarding the incident they are urged to contact Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300 ext. 288," Sault police said.

"You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477 or submitting it online."

Few details are available on this breaking news story. More information to follow, please check back for updates.