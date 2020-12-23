After initially reporting a woman was killed in a collision Wednesday, the Sault Police Service said Thursday morning the woman involved in the crash is alive.

"It was initially reported the collision was fatal, however as a result of life-saving measures, the woman is in hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries," police said in a news release.

The incident took place at 7:36 p.m. officers at the intersection of Albert Street East and Hughes Street.

"It’s believed a 58-year-old woman was walking southbound from Hughes Street and was crossing Albert Street East," police said. "At this time, a vehicle travelling east on Albert Street East struck the woman."

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam or video surveillance of the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the motor vehicle collision is urged to contact Const. Ben Williams at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.

Original story:

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they are on the scene of a fatal vehicle collision.

According to police, the collision happened at the intersection of Hughes Street and Albert Street East.

People are asked to avoid the area as officers conduct their initial investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.