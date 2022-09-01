Sault police investigating fatal collision

One person has died from their injuries following a collision Aug. 30 on Wellington Street, the Sault Police service said Thursday.

Police responded at 1:15 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection with Kohler Street.

"The driver of one of the vehicles involved was transported to the Sault Area Hospital where they were pronounced deceased," police said in a news release.

"The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time."

The collision is still under investigation and anyone who has dashcam footage, or video surveillance is urged to contact police at 705-949-6300.