Sault police investigating firearms incident

Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating a weapons call in the area of Cathcart Street and Huron Street. No injuries have been reported.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Cathcart around 5:00 a.m. Friday in response to an alarm at a business. Upon arrival, police found what they believe to be a bullet hole in a window.

Later, police say they received several calls of gunfire in the area, leading officers to a residence in the 100 block of Huron Street.

Police searched the residence and found no suspects or gunfire victims. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call Sault police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.