Sault police investigating school bus crash

Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, the bus was not carrying any children at the time of the incident and no one was physically injured due to the collision.

Police said the crash on Second Line West in front of 'Fire Hall No. 2' happened around 8:45 a.m.

The road is being reduced to one eastbound lane while cleanup is performed.

The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

Damage to the front passenger side can be seen.

No word on charges.

This comes just days after Sault police warned that "incredibly dangerous" driving behaviour persists in the city when it comes to vehicles passing stopped school buses. Read more on that here.