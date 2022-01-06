iHeartRadio

Sault police investigating sudden death

House on Queen Street West cordoned off by Sault police after a sudden death. Jan. 6/22 (Mike McDonald/CTV Northern Ontario)

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is investigating a sudden death that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600-block of Queen Street West around 10 p.m., police said in a news release Thursday morning.

"Officers remain on scene as the investigation into the cause of death is ongoing," police said.

"Further details will be released as they become available."

