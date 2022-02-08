Sault police investigating 'suspicious' fire
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating a fire at a multi-unit residential building on Gore Street that has been deemed suspicious.
Officers were called to the scene of the fire in the 100-block of Gore Street around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.
"No physical injuries have been reported," police said.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Cons. Mike Pavoni at 705-949-6300 ext. 128."
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 705-942-7867.
No word on the cause of the fire or how many residents were displaced.
