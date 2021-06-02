Sault police investigating suspicious fire at multi-unit complex

A fire that broke out at a multi-unit residence in Sault Ste. Marie is being investigated as suspicious, police say.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services contacted police about a fire on June 1 in the 200-block of Sixth Avenue.

"Officers remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing," police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

No word on the cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured in the incident or the estimated damage.

More to come as details become available.