Sault police investigating west-end fire

Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating the cause of a fire at a multi-unit home in the city's west end.

At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sault fire crews responded to a blaze at a home on Wallace Terrace.

Two of the units were vacant, while a third had one occupant who escaped the fire without injuries.

Extensive damage has been done to the building, but is unclear what the value amount is at this time.

Sault fire investigators have deemed the fire to be suspicious and police have now taken over the investigation.