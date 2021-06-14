Sault police investigating woman's death

Officers are investigating "the death of a woman in the area of West Street and Portage Lane," near Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Few details are known, but the scene has been cordoned off as police investigate the circumstances of an unknown woman's death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300 extension 114.

It is the third female body to be found in less than a month.

The first, who has still not been identified, was found on James Street on May 17. A 50-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the case. He was arrested on June 7.

A second female was found dead inside a dumpster that was on fire behind a commercial building on Northern Avenue. Neither the fire nor the woman's death in the case is considered suspicious, said Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

"This has been a difficult month for the community and our service with the serious nature of many of the calls for service we have received. Public safety with regards to random acts of violence is not a concern as each of the three incidents (the deaths of three women) are isolated and are not connected," Louttit said.

More to follow as details become available.