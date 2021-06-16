Sault police investigating woman's death June 13 as a homicide

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Wednesday they are treating the death of a woman whose body was found June 13 as a homicide.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. that evening after the woman's remains were found in the area of West Street and Portage Lane.

"As a result of the ongoing investigation officers are investigating this case as a homicide," police said in a news release. "Officers remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing."

Police said the victim’s family has been notified, but are not releasing any information about her at this time.

"Further information will be released as it becomes available," police said.

It is the third female body to be found in the community in less than a month. The first, who has still not been identified, was found on James Street on May 17. A 50-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the case. He was arrested on June 7.

A second female was found dead inside a dumpster that was on fire behind a commercial building on Northern Avenue. Neither the fire nor the woman's death in the case is considered suspicious, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Marc Dubie at 705-949-6300, ext. 114.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click here to submit a tip online or download the P3 app. Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law. For more information click here.