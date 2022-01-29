Sault police investigation prompts closures around 400 block of Second Line West

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is alerting the public to an active investigation in the 400 block of Second Line West. There is a heavy police presence and residents are being asked to avoid the area.



Police have confirmed this is an isolated incident and say there is no imminent threat to public safety.



No other details have been released at this time. Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.



This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.