Sault police keeping homicide suspect's identity quiet

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they have identified a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old woman last Thursday, but are not releasing details about them.

Taylor Marshall was found dead at an apartment on the corner of John and Cathcart streets around 5 p.m. Sept. 7. after her body had sustained significant injuries, police said.

"The identity of the suspect is not being shared currently as the investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being collected. It is imperative not only to make an arrest for this crime but also to secure a conviction and ensure justice for the victim and the community is served," Sault police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

"An arrest has not been made but it is not believed the suspect poses a risk to the community."

The homicide investigation is continuing and residents are asked to check yards, property and garbage bins and to report anything that seems out of the ordinary to police.

"Officers did conduct a thorough search of the area of the crime scene, but community members can still support this investigation," police said.

"All details of this crime remain under investigation as detectives work towards an arrest."

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

The same day Marshall's body was found, police said someone was stabbed at the waterfront boardwalk.

A 25-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing and did not know the victim, police said.

There is no indication the two crimes are connected.