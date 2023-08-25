Sault police lay 33 more charges against Peterborough murder suspect

The man at the centre of a standoff with Sault police on Tuesday, who was wanted for murder, is now facing dozens more weapons-related charges.

Eduardo Tito Silva, 35, is from Barrie and charged with second-degree murder and six weapons offences in connection to a fatal shooting of Shawn Singh, 37, in Peterborough on July 2, 2022.

Police have been looking for him since last September when a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

Silva was arrested Aug. 22 after a two-hour standoff at a home on Farquhar Street in Sault Ste. Marie and brought to the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre. He was taken into custody without incident.

"Search warrants for the residence were executed after their arrest and officers found the accused to be in possession of three handguns, two high-capacity magazines, over 100 rounds of ammunition, and several loaded magazines," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Friday.

As a result, the accused is facing an additional 33 weapons-related charges including a dozen possession contrary to order, possessing restricted firearms and prohibited devices, careless storage and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The new charges were laid at the Sault jail where he was rearrested.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told CTV News in an email Silva will likely appear in bail court at some time Friday and will likely be transported to Peterborough for the charges he was wanted for there.