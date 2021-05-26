Sault police locate rifle likely used in Albert Street shooting Tuesday

The Sault Ste. Marie Police service have seized a rifle likely used in a shooting incident on Tuesday.

Police responded around 10:45 a.m. to a call of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Albert Street West.

"Upon arrival, officers located a victim with non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a news release Wednesday. "They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries."

Later on Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Albert Street West, finding a gun but not suspect.

"Upon entering the residence officers located a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition," police said. "The seized weapon is consistent with the injuries sustained by the victim."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.