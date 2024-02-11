Sault police looking for stolen dress uniform

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS) is looking for the public’s help after a formal uniform was stolen from a local dry cleaner in the city’s west end on Friday.

On the morning of Feb. 9, a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service uniform tunic was stolen from a business in the 100 block of Second Line West, said police in a news release.

“After stealing the tunic, the person rode away on a bicycle,” said Sault police.

The tunic or dress uniform is normally worn during formal events.

Any who sees the uniform or someone wearing it is asked to call the SSMPS at 705-949-6300.

Today a Sault Police uniform tunic was stolen from a business in 100 block of Second Line W. The person rode away on a bicycle.



If anyone sees the tunic, or someone wearing the tunic, they are urged to contact Sault Police. pic.twitter.com/KffiimNUdw