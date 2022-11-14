Sault police looking for suspect in pedestrian collision

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a red sedan involved in a pedestrian collision on Saturday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Johns Street and St. George's Avenue West.

The pedestrian required medical attention for non-life threatening injuries after the collision occurred, police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told CTV News in an email.

"Initially, the incident was not reported to police, however, following the incident the pedestrian began experiencing discomfort and the incident was reported to police," Louttit said.

Police said they would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle in order to complete the investigation.