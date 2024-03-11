Sault police looking for suspect in summer stabbing

The Sault Ste. Marie Service (SSMPS) is looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Jamestown last summer.

Tyler Abbott, 25, is wanted in connection to an assault that took place in the 500 block of Queen Street West on Aug. 20, 2023.

“The suspect stabbed the victim, who is known to them, causing serious injuries,” said police.

Abbott is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“Anyone with any information regarding the incident or Abbott’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the SSMPS at 705-949-6300 ext. 9 – those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers.

