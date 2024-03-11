Sault police looking for suspect in summer stabbing
The Sault Ste. Marie Service (SSMPS) is looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Jamestown last summer.
Tyler Abbott, 25, is wanted in connection to an assault that took place in the 500 block of Queen Street West on Aug. 20, 2023.
“The suspect stabbed the victim, who is known to them, causing serious injuries,” said police.
Abbott is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
- Download the CTV News app now
- Get local breaking news alerts
- Daily newsletter with the top local stories emailed to your inbox
“Anyone with any information regarding the incident or Abbott’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the SSMPS at 705-949-6300 ext. 9 – those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is still requesting community assistance to locate 25-year-old Tyler Abbott who is wanted in connection to an assault that took place in the 500 block of Queen Street West on the August 20, 2023.
Read more: https://t.co/ZufuwNvk38 pic.twitter.com/ApVoGpm2pY
-
Muskoka fire officials warn of unpredictable forest fire seasonFire officials in Muskoka are marking the start of the grass and forest fire season one month earlier than normal amid dry conditions brought on by a mild winter.
-
Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall WolfThe Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
-
'Raccoons are indestructible': B.C. hockey mascot goes viral after on-ice mishapA B.C. mascot is going viral after an on-ice mishap in Kelowna.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfrontThe Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal useThe provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Online grocer Spud.ca launches campaign to highlight women-led brandsOnline grocer Spud.ca – which delivers to Calgary, Edmonton and throughout B.C., – has launched a campaign to help highlight women-led brands.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shootingThe mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Ottawa Valley Farm Show highlights latest technology and techniques in Canadian farmingAs spring ushers in a new season, farmers across eastern Ontario and western Quebec are preparing to plant the crops crucial to our communities and country.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestriansCalgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.