Sault police mourn officer: ‘It’s a huge loss’

A member of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is being remembered for his unwavering dedication to his job and the community he served.

Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, died Sept. 5 following a motor vehicle collision. The flag outside Sault police headquarters is at half-mast in his honour.

Police Chief Hugh Stevenson said Robinson's presence in the hallways, along with his firm handshake and trademark smile, will be sorely missed.

"Very respectful of rank, very respectful of his fellow colleagues, and his colleagues respected him the same," said Stevenson. "It's a huge loss to us."

Robinson was a frequent presence at community events around the city. Stevenson said Robinson would often stop and chat with citizens while on patrol.

"He would see kids, stop his car and get out, and have a good ol' chat with them, get them laughing,” he said.

“And that's what it’s all about, right? Building that rapport with the community."

Robinson was a graduate of Algoma University and a member of the Thunderbird soccer team.

"Const. Orrette Robinson was a friend, an Algoma University alumnus, and a man who radiated joy and warmth to everyone he met," said Algoma president Asima Vezina.

"Our hearts are broken at his passing."

Flags have also been lowered at city hall. Mayor Matthew Shoemaker offered his condolences on behalf of council to Robinson's family.

"It’s a tragic event that's taken place in our community," said Shoemaker.

LOSS FOR WORDS

"We're at a loss for words and we're left with an empty hole in our hearts for Const. Robinson and his family."

Sault police are encouraging the public to share their stories of interactions with Robinson, which will be shared with his family. Stevenson said the force is just trying to deal with the loss.

"We’re all in that mourning stage,” he said.

“It’s not easy, but we know we have to be strong for the family and we'll get through it together.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. The OPP have been called in to investigate the crash that led to his death. That investigation is ongoing.