Sault police nab accused mail thief leaving a residence

A 30-year-old suspected thief was arrested leaving a Sault Ste. Marie home Sunday, leading police to discover stolen mail, gift cards, a watch, a credit card and passport.

An emergency call was made to 911 around 9 a.m. Nov. 30 during a break-in at a residence in the 500 block of Cathcart Street, Sault police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"Upon arrival, officers located the accused as they were leaving the residence," police said.

"A subsequent search found the accused to be in possession of a variety of stolen items including a watch, gift cards, a credit card, a passport, and mail belonging to 10 other individuals."

She is charged with breaking and entering, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a (stolen) credit card and 10 counts of possession of articles stolen from mail.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.