Sault police nab accused mail thief leaving a residence
A 30-year-old suspected thief was arrested leaving a Sault Ste. Marie home Sunday, leading police to discover stolen mail, gift cards, a watch, a credit card and passport.
An emergency call was made to 911 around 9 a.m. Nov. 30 during a break-in at a residence in the 500 block of Cathcart Street, Sault police said in a news release Tuesday morning.
"Upon arrival, officers located the accused as they were leaving the residence," police said.
"A subsequent search found the accused to be in possession of a variety of stolen items including a watch, gift cards, a credit card, a passport, and mail belonging to 10 other individuals."
She is charged with breaking and entering, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a (stolen) credit card and 10 counts of possession of articles stolen from mail.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Feed Ontario illustrates reality of Hunger Report with interactive websiteFeed Ontario is using an interactive website to illustrate the harsh reality facing those who are struggling to put food on the table.
-
-
108-year-old temperature record broken during B.C. stormThe atmospheric river that battered southern B.C. Monday and Tuesday brought with it a mass of warm air that led to record high temperatures in nine communities across the province, including one city where the previous record had stood for 108 years.
-
Canada vows to triple nuclear power productions by 2050The nuclear renaissance is in full effect as Canada joins an international movement to dramatically increase the amount of nuclear energy produced across the country.
-
Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMPNova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich homeA 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
-
City to axe 311 email option in effort to improve wait timesStarting next year, Winnipeg residents will no longer be able to email 311, after staff identified it as one of the least effective ways to contact the city service.
-
Businesses, residents affected by June flooding in west-central Alberta can begin applying for disaster fundingA provincial program that helps communities recover from unexpected disasters will provide up to $68 million in funding for a clutch of communities in west-central Alberta following damage from June flooding.