Sault police net drugs and cash after east end bust

An early afternoon raid on a residence in the 400-block of Wellington Street East Nov.16 led to five people being charged by police for drug trafficking.

The four men and one woman range in ages from 19 to 44.

“Members of the Crime Suppression Unit, Drug Enforcement Unit, Emergency Services Unit and Patrol Services executed a search warrant at around 2:30 yesterday,” said police in a release Wednesday morning.

The estimated street value of the narcotics seized-- including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and, morphine -- is $10,775.

All five face similar charges:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts each)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a controlled substance (two counts each)

All five were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.