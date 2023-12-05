Sault police officer charged with two counts of sexual assault

An officer with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has been charged with two counts of sexual assault related to incidents in December 2022.

The charges were announced Tuesday by Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which looks into allegations of wrongdoing by Ontario police.

“The SIU investigations concluded that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with sexual assault charges against the officer in relation to two women arising from incidents in December 2022,” a news release said.

Sgt. Marc Dubie is facing charges of two counts of sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code. None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Dubie is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice. in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the release said.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.