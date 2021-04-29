Sault police officers head-butted and spit on during woman's arrest

A 20-year-old woman is being charged with assaulting a peace officer after she lashed out violently during her arrest, police say.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance at a home on MacDonald Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. When speaking to the 20-year-old female suspect, she allegedly became aggressive with the officers.

While the woman was being arrested for breach of peace, she "head-butted two officers and spit on another," police said in a news release.

"On the way to the police services building she continued to be aggressive and caused damage to the back of the cruiser," police said.

She is now also charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.