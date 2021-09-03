Sault police on bicycle patrol save the life of man suffering from an overdose

Friday afternoon, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers on bicycle patrol downtown acted quickly to save the life of a man who had overdosed.

Police came across the victim around 2 p.m.

The man "was unresponsive and showing signs of an opioid overdose," police said in a news release.

"Officers immediately administered naloxone and began performing CPR. Officers performed CPR for several minutes before the man started to respond positively to the life-saving measures and regain consciousness."

Emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment. He is expected to recover.

“The immediate response of our officers saved a life today,” Chief Hugh Stevenson said in the release.

“I am proud of their professionalism and critical thinking during a time of crisis.”

If you or someone you know is using opioids, get a naloxone kit. They are free and could save a life, police said. They are available at a number of local locations. Find them here.

To learn more about how to get help for addiction, how to dispose of found needles or sharps or naloxone kits; please visit Algoma Public Health.