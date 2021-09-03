Sault police on bicycle patrol save the life of man suffering from an overdose
Friday afternoon, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers on bicycle patrol downtown acted quickly to save the life of a man who had overdosed.
Police came across the victim around 2 p.m.
The man "was unresponsive and showing signs of an opioid overdose," police said in a news release.
"Officers immediately administered naloxone and began performing CPR. Officers performed CPR for several minutes before the man started to respond positively to the life-saving measures and regain consciousness."
Emergency medical personnel arrived a short time later and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment. He is expected to recover.
“The immediate response of our officers saved a life today,” Chief Hugh Stevenson said in the release.
“I am proud of their professionalism and critical thinking during a time of crisis.”
If you or someone you know is using opioids, get a naloxone kit. They are free and could save a life, police said. They are available at a number of local locations. Find them here.
To learn more about how to get help for addiction, how to dispose of found needles or sharps or naloxone kits; please visit Algoma Public Health.
-
Be prepared to stop for school buses starting TuesdayNipissing Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is reminding drivers to be aware of school buses on roads as a new school year begins.
-
SFU earth scientist leads team of experts to discovery of new earthquake and tsunami threats to Japan, potentially B.C.A team of researchers have found new evidence of another seismic risk for Japan, with possible implications for parts of B.C.
-
Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback winTwo late-game homers gave the Blue Jays a dramatic 11-10 victory in the opener of a critical weekend series against the Athletics.
-
'My life is just full of anguish': Grieving B.C. mom seeks justice after son's death in MexicoA grieving B.C. mother is seeking justice for her son, who was viciously killed over the summer while living and working in Mexico.
-
Apparent car fire at N.S.-N.B. border forces traffic to be divertedAn apparent vehicle fire at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border has meant traffic heading into Nova Scotia has had to be diverted.
-
Vancouver mask company speaks out after flood of hateful messagesCrown Mutual Medical Group has been manufacturing medical masks since the beginning of the pandemic. The former marketing company is one of many businesses that was forced to pivot when COVID-19 began plaguing the country.
-
Nipissing-Timiskaming riding candidates begin their platform pitchCTV News is bringing you local coverage of each riding in northeastern Ontario, the main party candidates seeking election, as well as their policies and platforms.
-
Alberta teens face $1,800 in fines for using unmarked crossing at railway tracksIn two separate incidents Thursday, three Alberta teens were each slapped with a $600 trespass ticket after using a popular shortcut crossing CP Rail tracks.
-
Concerned community bands together in search for missing Langley, B.C., motherNearly one week after she was reported missing, there’s still no sign of Naomi Onotera.