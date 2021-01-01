The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a reported shooting in the 600 blocks of Albert Street West at 5:30 a.m. this morning, where officers found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.



Police believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.



Members of the community are being urged to avoid the area due to heavy police presence in the area.



Police say they will release more information as it comes available.



This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.