Sault police preparing for truck convoy arrival
Sault Ste. Marie Police are alerting the public to expect significant traffic delays as a truck convoy makes its way into Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.
Organizers say the convoy is part of a protest against Canada's vaccine rules at the U.S. border, and they're heading to a rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service spokesman Lincoln Louttit said Wednesday the force is preparing for the convoy's arrival.
"We're expecting significant traffic delays potentially, especially in the north end of the city tomorrow evening as the convoy enters Sault Ste. Marie," said Louttit.
"We will have a significant number of officers in the area to monitor traffic flow, to ensure everyone that's using the area, whether it be motorists or pedestrians, is able to do so safely."
He said police are asking the public to avoid non-essential travel in areas along the convoy route, which is expected to take the big rigs along Great Northern Road to Second Line East, Black Road and eventually onto Trunk Road.
Police are also expecting high traffic volume on Trunk Road on Friday morning when the convoy departs the city.
