Sault police receive multiple reports of people having their bank accounts hacked

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Monday they have received three reports in the last week about people losing money after their online banking accounts were hacked.

"The victims all say their electronic devices were hacked, granting unknown people access to their online banking information," police said in a news release.

"The fraudsters then transferred money electronically to unknown destinations."

Police are urging everyone to review their finances regularly to ensure there are no irregularities in their accounts.

"The internet is an integral part of daily life, and we remind everyone to keep their devices as safe as possible," police said.

Here are some tips to keep your money safe:

- Keep your browser updated.

- Make sure all of your WIFI networks are password protected.

- Consider installing trusted protection software, and keep it updated.

