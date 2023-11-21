Sault police respond to weapons call Tuesday

Few details are known, but there was a heavy police presence in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday on Chapple Avenue.

CTV News reporter Cory Nordstrom reports from the scene that police have now cleared out. Earlier, an officer said they were responding to a weapons calls.

Police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit said in an email that police responded to reports of someone in the area who may had a weapon.

"Officers are no longer on scene," Louttit said.

"No arrests have been made and no weapon was found. The investigation is ongoing."