Sault police respond to weapons call Wednesday

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a weapons call Wednesday, but no weapons were found.

The call came in at 12:30 p.m. regarding weapons at an Albert Street West residence. Police closed down the road for the search, which came empty.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but officers have been unable to find any evidence of a weapon in the area.

Albert Street reopened around 2:30 p.m.