Sault Police say 100% of staff are fully vaccinated

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says all civilian and front-line staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news comes after employees were given a deadline of Nov. 5 to declare their vaccination status. According to the Sault Police, it has achieved full compliance.

"Chief (Hugh) Stevenson was adamant not that long ago when we put out our initial release regarding the vaccination of members is that no community member here after Nov. 5 will deal directly with a police officer or a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service who is not vaccinated against COVID-19," said police spokesman Lincoln Louttit.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said with the city seeing its highest active COVID-19 case count to date, it's more important than ever for people to get their shot.

"I would encourage everybody who has their first dose to get their second as soon as they can," Provenzano said. "And I would encourage anybody who is vaccine-hesitant to consider that and to get information from good sources and consider getting vaccinated."

"I think we can hold out Sault Ste. Marie Police Service as a great example," he added.