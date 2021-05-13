Sault police say alleged shooting incident Tuesday night 'not random'

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said a vehicle has been seized after shots were allegedly fired on Poplar Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an emergency call about gunfire in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 7 p.m. May 11. Police identified a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident, but it wasn't found until the next day.

"Ontario Provincial Police located the vehicle at a business in the 0-100 block of Trunk Road but it fled the area at a high rate of speed," city police said in a news release Thursday morning. "Sault Ste. Marie police officers were able to locate the vehicle on May 12 in the 600 block of MacDonald Avenue and it was seized."

The alleged gunfire has been determined to be a targeted act and not random, as the people involved know each other, police said.

Lincoln Louttit, a spokesperson for Sault police, told CTV News the person believed to be responsible for the shooting is still at large.

"A suspect has been identified and officers are actively looking to locate them," Louttit said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.