Sault police say attempted murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous

The Sault Ste. Marie Police service have arrested one of two suspects in a recent attempted murder case.

Still wanted, however, is 37-year-old Eric Mearow of Batchewana First Nation.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they are investigating a shooting that took place May 29 on Beverley Street.

"Officers have identified two suspects in an attempted murder of a victim and another incident that took place at another residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street where another victim was threatened and assaulted," police said.

"The victim in this incident sustained minor injuries."

One suspect was arrested at 8 p.m. May 30 and faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, extortion, assault, weapons offences and probation violations.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

"A warrant has been requested and issued for the arrest of Mr. Mearow for attempt murder and various firearm offences," police said.

"The firearm related to the shooting incident has not been recovered and Mr. Mearow should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Mr. Mearow or know his whereabouts, DO NOT approach him, call 911 immediately."

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 705-949-6300, ext. 387.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

