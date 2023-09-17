Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'

Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.

Const. Orrette Robinson was killed in an off-duty motorcycle collision on Sept. 5 while returning home following an overtime shift.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a small ceremonial funeral was held at St. Luke’s Anglican Cathedral where officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service acted as honour guards.

Officials from a number of local and area detachments along with dignitaries and other emergency service personnel were in attendance to show their support for Robinson’s family and Sault police.

Since the 36-year-old officer's death, tributes have come in from local and provincial dignitaries and the public.

About 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service together with local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) escorted Const. Robinson’s body to the city limits.

Members of the community observed the procession along its way from Wellington Street East paying their final respects to the fallen officer.

Const. Robinson's body is being brought back to his home country of Jamaica where a full funeral and burial will take place.

Prior to immigrating to Canada, Robinson served nine years as an officer with the Jamaica Constabulary Force. He was first hired by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service police service as a special constable in 2020 before being promoted to full constable in August 2021.

Const. Robinson attended Ontario Police College, where he was valedictorian of his class – a first for a member of Sault police.

“Orrette served our community with pride and dedication. He loved interacting with youth while out on patrols … Our hearts and support go to his family, friends, and colleagues,” said Chief Hugh Stevenson, in the first news release about the incident.

“Orrette will be missed.”

The investigation into the collision that killed Const. Robinson is still ongoing under the direction of the OPP.

“The Sault police want to thank the people of Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township for their kind words, heartwarming stories and empathy during this difficult time,” said the police service in a news release Saturday.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Mike McDonald

On September 17, 2023, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police will escort Constable Orrette Robinson’s body to the city limits. Please visit https://t.co/7V1X1f7Hny for details if you wish to pay your final respects. pic.twitter.com/5tSqC7SxfX