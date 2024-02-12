Sault police say impaired driver blew through four-way stop, swerved into wrong lane
A driver who blew through a stop sign before swerving into the wrong lane in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged.
An early morning patrol Feb. 10 in the area of Bennett Boulevard and Boundary Road saw the vehicle enter a four-way stop around 4:10 a.m.
The vehicle moved through the intersection “without stopping and proceeded to swerve into the oncoming lane twice,” Sault police said in a news release Monday.
“Upon speaking with the driver, officers developed grounds to believe their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The accused provided multiple breath samples into an approved screening device and all registered as being above the legal limit.”
The 36-year-old suspect has been charged with impaired driving and was released with a court date of March 11.
