Sault police say impaired driver was swerving, sped away when officers arrived

A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an incident in the early morning hours Sept. 24.

Sault police received a call at 3:30 a.m. about a possible impaired driver near Wellington Street.

“Someone (was) driving … swerving and nearly hitting curbs,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Upon locating the vehicle, officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not pull over and began driving away at a high rate of speed.”

But the vehicle pulled into a residence on Wellington Street and the driver got out. After speaking with the suspect, police “developed grounds to believe their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

After the driver failed multiple breath samples, police laid impaired driving charges.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.