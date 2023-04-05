Sault police say impaired driving suspect found asleep behind the wheel, motor running
A 25-year-old from Echo Bay is facing charges following an incident April 4 in Sault Ste. Marie.
A 911 call made around 9:30 p.m. alerted police of a suspected impaired driver who was “asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle at the intersection of Pleasant Drive and Pine Street.”
“Officers were dispatched to the area, and upon arrival observed a driver, later identified as the accused, in the vehicle,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
“Officers were able to wake the driver and get the vehicle turned off. Upon speaking with the driver, officers developed grounds to believe their ability to operate the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”
The accused was arrested and later provided two breath samples into an approved device, registering two results above the legal limit.
Charges include dangerous operation of a vehicle and impaired driving.
The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.
