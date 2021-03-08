A 27-year-old man has been charged with defamatory libel following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, defamatory libel is "matter published, without lawful justification or excuse, that is likely to injure the reputation of any person by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or that is designed to insult the person of or concerning whom it is published."

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison if the person knew the information was not true when they published it.

"It is alleged on Feb. 22, 2021, the accused posted false information online about a person known to him and threatened violence while speaking with someone on the phone," police said in a news release Monday.

The suspect was arrested March 5. He is charged with defamatory libel, uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation. He was held for bail court.