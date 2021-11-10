Sault police say man threatened victims with machete, confined them and stole vehicle

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday in connection with an incident Oct. 22 involving a machete.

In a news release, the Sault Police Service said the suspect was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was arrested riding his E-bike.

He has been charged in connection with a McNabb Street incident Oct. 22, when "the accused used a machete to threaten two victims and steal a quantity of Canadian currency and a cellphone," police said.

"A short time later, the accused demanded the victims give him a ride to the downtown area. Once in the downtown, the accused demanded the victims exit the vehicle and he left the area with the vehicle."

Police were called Oct. 25, and issued a warrant for his arrest. At 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, police saw an E-bike rider on North Street that didn't have lights on.

"Officers initiated a traffic stop by activating emergency lights," the release said. "The e-bike failed to stop and turned west onto York Street."

Officers in another police cruiser saw the E-bike turn onto York Street without stopping, and then came to a rest when the bike fell on the driver.

"The driver identified himself as the accused and the officers knew he was wanted on a Canada-wide parole warrant," police said.

He is charged with two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of robbery, two counts of uttering threats, and one count each of taking a motor vehicle without consent and failing to stop at a stop sign.

He was held for bail court. None of the charges has been proven in court.